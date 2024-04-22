Colgate-Palmolive India implements Workplace Inclusivity Policy for persons with disabilities

Colgate-Palmolive India has announced the implementation of its Workplace Inclusivity Policy for persons with disabilities (PwD). The newly launched policy underscores the company's commitment to fostering an inclusive and supportive work environment, ensuring that every member of the Colgate-Palmolive India family, regardless of their ability, is provided with the necessary support and resources to flourish both personally and professionally.

Under the WIN policy, employees (and their children) who belong to the Persons with Disabilities (PWD) category are eligible for benefits such as: Assistive Technology Reimbursements: To enhance productivity, employees can avail reimbursement for the purchase and maintenance of essential assistive products, based on a specialist medical practitioner’s advice.

Employee Medical (Hospitalisation) Insurance: Over and above the family floater coverage, employees who have children with disabilities, will continue to be covered in the family floater as dependents, irrespective of age. Care and Compassion Leave: Employees under PwD category can avail additional leave for recovery from sickness/medical needs, apart from purposes of any contingency.

Commenting on this initiative, Balaji Sreenivasan, Executive Vice-President, Human Resources said, “At Colgate-Palmolive India, we strongly believe that an inclusive work environment is an essential enabler to get the best from our diverse workforce. Our commitment to inclusivity extends to ensuring that our policies, practices, and processes foster an environment where everyone feels welcomed, valued, and are given equal opportunities for success. Through our expanded Workplace Inclusivity Policy, especially for persons with disabilities, we are taking steps to provide the necessary resources and support that will enable them to thrive in their professional journey”.