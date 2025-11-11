Samay Raina teases India’s Got Latent Season 2 during triumphant Delhi comeback show

Stand-up comedian and YouTuber Samay Raina made a stirring return to the stage with his latest live show, Still Alive & Unfiltered, in Delhi — a performance that doubled as both a comeback and a moment of emotional reckoning for the comic and his fans. The evening carried extra weight, coming months after the controversy surrounding his hit web series India’s Got Latent.

As per a report by The Economic Times, as the show neared its end, Raina addressed the saga that had defined much of his past year. He said that India’s Got Latent couldn’t have had a better end, prompting a hush to fall over the packed venue. But then, with a knowing pause and smile, he added that the first season of the show couldn’t have had a better end.

The crowd erupted. Moments later, Samay Raina made it official: “Show toh main wapas launga” (I will bring back the show). Though he didn’t reveal a timeline or platform, the declaration confirmed what fans had been hoping for — India’s Got Latent will return for a second season.

The first season of India’s Got Latent became a viral phenomenon, mixing humour, talent discovery and irreverent commentary. However, its meteoric rise was quickly clouded by controversy. A viral clip featuring panelist Ranveer Allahbadia sparked outrage after viewers labelled one of his remarks as insensitive. The backlash escalated rapidly, leading to multiple FIRs being filed against Allahbadia, Raina and other panelists, followed by police summons and intense scrutiny on social media.