      Consumer rights body issues showcause notice to Ola Electric for 'deficiency in service'

      The company has been given 15 days to respond to the CCPA's showcause notice, addressing the concerns raised about service issues and related matters.

      By  CNBC - TV18Oct 8, 2024 8:43 AM
      Ola Electric is facing accusations of “deficiency in service,” particularly regarding delays and “issues with refunds.” Thousands of consumers have expressed their dissatisfaction with the service delays, indicating potential breaches of their rights as consumers.

      By Shivani Bazaz

      The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has issued a showcause notice to Ola Electric following a wave of over 10,000 complaints received on the National Consumer Helpline, sources told CNBC-TV18 on Monday, October 7.

      This action comes as the CCPA investigates allegations of service deficiencies, unfair trade practices, and consumer rights violations, raising the prospect of a class action from affected consumers.

      First Published on Oct 8, 2024 8:43 AM

