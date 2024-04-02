Narayana Health in association with Jio unveils medical docu-series 'InsideER'

Narayana Health, one of India's healthcare providers, in association with streaming platform Jio, unveiled medical docu-series "InsidER" – an initiative on Emergency Awareness. Viewers will witness the efforts of clinicians, the struggles of families, and the efforts of clinical teams fighting to save lives. All ten episodes features patients and their families, giving a personal perspective on these stories, stated the release.

"The 'InsidER' campaign was born from a deep-rooted desire to honour the extraordinary courage of patients and the often-unseen daily struggles of families coping with medical emergencies," said Ashish Bajaj, chief marketing officer at Narayana Health. "We're thrilled to join forces with Jio for the launch of this pioneering series," added Dr. Bajaj. "Their vast reach on Jio TV, Jio Cinema, and Jio TV+ maximizes the impact of this groundbreaking initiative."

"Over ten months in the making, our teams overcame production challenges across India to authentically portray the gripping reality of the ER. This collaboration with the clinicians, patients & their families paints a powerful picture of those critical moments between life & death and their lasting impact. This series, a first by any healthcare group in the country, is a tribute to those moments, a testament to the strength we hold within, and a reminder of the incredible work done on the frontlines of healthcare," he said.

"With real patient stories from across India, we have showcased the heart-stopping urgency of the ER, the split-second decisions, and the unbreakable human spirit. The series highlights the clinicians' preparedness and underscores the importance of knowing the ER number for immediate assistance. Something as simple as knowing your ER number and having it on speed dial could be the difference between life and death.", he added.