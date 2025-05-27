Delhi High Court orders takedown of deepfake videos targeting Ankur Warikoo

ADVERTISEMENT
The Delhi High Court on Monday directed the takedown of deepfake videos impersonating YouTuber and financial educator Ankur Warikoo, after finding that the manipulated content falsely depicted him offering stock advice and promoting a WhatsApp group for "free financial tips."
Justice Amit Bansal issued the order after hearing Warikoo’s plea, noting that a blanket ban on all future deepfakes wasn’t feasible, but directed that all identified links submitted in court be removed within five days.
“This is active and complete impersonation,” said Senior Advocate Swathi Sukumar, who represented Warikoo. She argued that the deepfakes were not only damaging to Warikoo’s public image but were misleading innocent investors and violating his publicity and trademark rights.
The impersonation involved AI-generated videos of Warikoo falsely endorsing specific stocks—something he does not do—along with fraudulent WhatsApp group invitations where users were promised exclusive investment advice.
The Court also restrained websites from publishing or hosting such content, pending further orders. The matter will next be heard on October 8.
Also appearing for Warikoo were Advocates Rishabh Sharma, Mayank Bhargava, Abhishek Shivpuri, and Rajdeep Saraf.