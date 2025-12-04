Dream11 pivots from gaming to a sports entertainment platform

The new Dream11 will bring fans even closer to the action, with creator-led live match watch-alongs, a platform to react and banter, and free-to-play fantasy sports.

Dream11, with over 250 million users, today announced its pivot from gaming to a second-screen sports entertainment platform. The platform, now available globally, will focus on building richer and more immersive sports experiences to complement live sports broadcasts.

The new Dream11 will bring fans even closer to the action, with creator-led live match watch-alongs, a platform to react and banter, and free-to-play fantasy sports, all of which are proven to enhance and increase broadcast viewership. With this pivot, Dream11 continues to live up to its mission to ‘Make Every Match More Exciting’, enabling sports creators to host and create content that is unique, entertaining and unﬁltered.

Harsh Jain, Co-founder and CEO, Dream11 and Dream Sports, said, “No sports fan should ever atch a match alone. No , our 250 million users can take their sports engagement to the next level ith atch-alongs that enable sports creators and fans to share their ra and unﬁltered emotions before, during and after every match. We ant to give all sports fans an opportunity to be heard and seen by millions of others. And this time, e are making it from India, for the hole orld.”

First Published on Dec 4, 2025 3:31 PM