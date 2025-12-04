Google rolls out new features for Gemini Web, adds enhanced dark mode among other features

Google has begun rolling out a refreshed design for Gemini on the web, following last month’s updates to its Android and iOS apps. As reported by 9To5 Google, the company is aiming for a cleaner, more contemporary look, beginning with a subtle change to the greeting on the homepage, which now reads “Hi” instead of “Hello”, accompanied by the Gemini spark icon. The favicon remains the logo, while a small rotating animation appears briefly during page loading, adding a visual flourish to the interface.

Among the most notable additions is a new “My Stuff” hub within the navigation drawer. This dedicated section consolidates all user-generated content—including images, videos, Canvas creations and other outputs—into a single location. The interface displays three recent items as rounded previews, which expand into full-screen view at gemini.google.com/mystuff. The feature sits alongside existing categories such as Gems and Chats, and is intended to simplify access to previous creations without requiring users to sift through lengthy chat histories.

The redesign also introduces a streamlined prompt box. It is no longer enclosed within a faint outline, giving the page a more open, uncluttered appearance, while the suggestion chips beneath it have been centred to create a more balanced layout.

Gemini on the web has further enhanced its integration with Google’s wider ecosystem. A Google Photos picker has recently been added to the ‘plus’ menu—mirroring the Drive picker—allowing users to import images directly from their Photos library without the need for manual downloads and uploads.

Adjustments have also been made to both dark and light themes. The homepage’s dark mode now features a solid black background instead of grey, while the prompt box and navigation rail retain their earlier design. The light mode is marginally darker than before, though Google has left the appearance of conversations unchanged across both themes.

