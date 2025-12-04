Spotify wrapped 2025 introduces first multiplayer feature with ‘Wrapped Party’

Spotify Wrapped has returned for 2025 with what the company is calling its biggest edition yet, introducing close to a dozen new features and restoring the personalised experience users felt was missing from last year’s widely criticised, AI-heavy rollout. This time, the streamer is leaning back into deep data insights, artist messages and playful social formats.

The headline addition is Wrapped Party, Spotify’s first live multiplayer feature, which lets users invite up to nine friends to compare listening data in real time. Unlike the informal comparisons people already make on social media, Wrapped Party generates bespoke group “data stories”, revealing who is the “most obsessed fan”, the “early bird”, the “picky listener”, or even the “dinner table explainer”—the person who consumes the most news podcasts.

Similarly, Spotify is offering increased transparency around user habits. For the first time, Top Songs Playlists will show play counts for each track, giving listeners a clearer sense of how much time they truly spent with their favourites.

Wrapped 2025 also introduces an interactive Top Song Quiz, a Listening Age tool, and Wrapped Clubs—six themed listening groups such as the Soft Hearts Club, Club Serotonin, the Full Charge Crew and the Cosmic Stereo Club. Each user is assigned a role based on their streaming patterns, ranging from club leader to scout or archivist.

Listening Age analyses the release years of a user’s most-played tracks to determine the five-year musical window they engage with most, compared with others in their age group.

As usual, listeners will see their top songs, top artists, top genres and—for the first time—top albums. Those who engaged with audiobooks or podcasts will also receive dedicated insights. Artists, writers and podcasters continue to receive their own Wrapped dashboards, while top fans gain personalised video messages from their favourite creators and, newly, authors.

Despite criticism of last year’s AI-centric approach, Spotify has retained some AI elements. According to TechCrunch, the company uses a large language model to add a storytelling layer and generate natural-language summaries across the Wrapped experience, while emphasising that the feature itself is not wholly produced by AI.

First Published on Dec 4, 2025 10:45 AM