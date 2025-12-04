Education sector leads print advertising with 17 percent share in Jan–Sep 2025: TAM

TAM AdEx highlights included a 3 percent increase in print ad space growth in Jan–Sep 2025 over Jan–Sep 2024, Education sector leading with 17 percent share, Cars maintaining first position at the category level with 9 percent share and the top 10 advertisers adding 13 percent share of ad space

India’s print advertising market continued to show resilience in 2025, with ad space in print publications growing by 3 percent per publication in January to September 2025, compared to the same period in 2024. According to TAM AdEx, the positive trend reflects strong sectoral participation and a widening base of advertisers and brands choosing print.

More than 1.18 lakh advertisers were active in Jan–Sep 2025. Maruti Suzuki India and Hero Motocorp emerged as the top two advertisers, maintaining their leadership positions across Jan–Sep 2025. The top 10 advertisers in the period collectively accounted for 13 percent of the total ad space. Notably, four advertisers from the auto sector featured prominently among the top 10 in both Jan–Sep 2024 and Jan–Sep 2025, underscoring the sector’s continued dominance. The print medium attracted a vast pool of advertisers, with over 1.16 lakh+ advertisers active in both Jan–Sep 2024–25. Other prominent advertisers included Reliance Retail, Samsung India Electronics, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter, Tvs Motor Company, Life Insurance Corp of India, Tata Motors, Bajaj Auto and Titan Company. In 2024, the advertiser mix included Sbs Biotech, Allen Career Institute and Renault India.

The Cars category solidified its dominance, retaining the top position with a 9 percent share of total ad space from Jan–Sep 2025. Two Wheelers demonstrated remarkable growth, climbing from the 4th position in Jan–Sep 2024 to secure 3rd place with a 6 percent share. Other top categories during the period were Multiple Courses (6 percent), Properties/Real Estates (4 percent), Retail Outlets–Jewellers (4 percent), Coaching/Competitive Exam Centre (4 percent), Hospital/Clinics (3 percent), Retail Outlets–Electronics/Durables (3 percent), Schools (2 percent) and Cellular Phones–Smart Phones (2 percent). The top 10 categories combined accounted for 46 percent of total ad space during Jan–Sep 2025, while the next 40 categories accounted for 54 percent.

Maruti Car Range claimed the top spot in brand rankings for Jan–Sep 2025, improving its position from the same period in 2024. Over 1.44 lakh brands were actively present during Jan–Sep 2025, reflecting a highly fragmented market, with the top 10 brands accounting for just 6 percent of the total ad space share. Other leading brands in the period included Allen Career Institute, Smart Bazaar, Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, Honda Activa Range, Bajaj Pulsar Range, Hyundai Car Range, LIC, Veena World Travels and Aakash Medical/JEE/Foundation. In Jan–Sep 2024, top brands included Honda Shine 100, Honda Activa H Smart, Maruti Car Range, Allen Career Institute, Aakash Medical/JEE/Foundation, Dr Ortho Oil, Renault Triber, LIC, Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra and Fitjee.

Among top growing categories, 315+ categories registered positive growth in Jan–Sep 2025. Cars witnessed the highest increase in ad seconds with 24 percent growth, followed by Retail Outlets–Jewellers at 18 percent. Two Wheelers grew by 12 percent, Branded Jewellery by 79 percent, Multiple Courses by 10 percent, Properties/Real Estates by 12 percent, Retail Outlets–Departmental Stores by 42 percent, Schools by 15 percent, Travel and Tourism by 19 percent and FMCG Products Range recorded the highest growth percentage among the Top 10 categories, growing 2 times compared to Jan–Sep 2024.

Sales Promotion advertising covered 31 percent share of ad space in Print during Jan–Sep 2025. Within this, Multiple Promotion formats secured first position with 48 percent share, followed by Discount Promotion at 40 percent. Add-on Promotion held 4 percent share, while Contest Promotion and Combination Promotion accounted for 2 percent each. The top two promotion types together covered 88 percent share of ad space during the period. Brand promotion accounted for the remaining 65 percent share, and Other formats constituted 3 percent.

In sector-wise contribution, Education emerged as the leading sector in print ad space. It accounted for a 17 percent share in Jan–Sep 2025, highlighting its dominance over the same period in 2024. Auto followed with 16 percent, while Services contributed 15 percent. Banking/Finance/Investment and Retail each accounted for 11 percent. Personal Accessories held 8 percent share, Food & Beverages 6 percent, Durables 3 percent, Personal Healthcare 2 percent and Telecom Products 2 percent. Telecom Products was the new entrant in the top 10 list for Jan–Sep 2025.

TAM AdEx highlights included a 3 percent increase in print ad space growth in Jan–Sep 2025 over Jan–Sep 2024, Education sector leading with 17 percent share, Cars maintaining first position at the category level with 9 percent share and the top 10 advertisers adding 13 percent share of ad space. Maruti Car Range was the top brand in Jan–Sep 2025. The Cars category witnessed the highest positive growth of 24 percent during the period, while FMCG Products Range delivered the highest growth percentage among the Top 10 growing categories at 2 times. Sales Promotion advertising covered 31 percent share of ad space in Print during Jan–Sep 2025.

First Published on Dec 4, 2025 3:46 PM