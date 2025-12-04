BCCI and adidas roll out team India’s T20 World Cup 2026 jersey

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and adidas on Thursday unveiled Team India’s T20 World Cup 2026 jersey at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium in Raipur, marking the first time the design was revealed live on the field during an international match.

The jersey was introduced during the India–South Africa ODI, where a life-size version was unfurled inside the stadium. According to BCCI and adidas, the initiative aimed to involve spectators directly in the reveal.

The new design incorporates elements inspired by India’s 1990s cricket kits while maintaining the neckline used in the 2024 T20 World Cup jersey. adidas stated that the jersey uses body-mapped, 3D-engineered stretch fabric and CLIMACOOL+ material intended to improve moisture management in warm conditions. Additional ventilation features include perforated three-stripe tapes and mesh holes placed across the garment.

Vijay Chauhan, GM of adidas India, said the jersey was developed with an emphasis on performance requirements and national sporting heritage. Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma noted the continuity of national colours as a unifying element for players and supporters.

The jersey will be available at select adidas stores and on adidas.co.in, with prices starting at ₹999. It is expected to be worn by the Indian team in upcoming international fixtures leading into the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026.

First Published on Dec 4, 2025 12:32 PM