TeamLease names Titan’s Suparna Mitra as next CEO; Ashok Reddy becomes executive vice chairman

Recruitment firm TeamLease Services on Thursday announced a leadership transition as part of its long-term succession planning and governance strategy.

The Board of Directors has appointed Suparna Mitra as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (MD & CEO) of TeamLease Services Limited, effective February 2, 2026. Mitra will succeed Ashok Reddy, the current MD & CEO.

The company said that Manish Sabharwal will step down from his executive responsibilities but continue as a Non-Executive Non-Independent Director. Narayan Ramachandran will continue as Chairman.

In his new role as Executive Vice Chairman, Reddy will work closely with Mitra to ensure a smooth transition and support her on long-term strategy, horizontal projects, and new business adjacencies.

“This transition is the logical next step for Manish and me. Our executive roles were always distinct from our board and shareholder roles, which continue. The next orbit for TeamLease—higher margins, faster growth and institutionalisation—will benefit from fresh leadership instincts. Suparna brings a powerful combination of strategic thinking, consumer insight, and technology orientation that accelerates TeamLease’s mission of putting India to work,” Reddy said.

About Suparna Mitra

Mitra brings over three decades of experience across technology-led transformation, retail, digital commerce and organisational scale management, having led teams of more than 3,000 employees.

Before TeamLease, she served as CEO of Titan Company Limited’s Watches & Wearables Division, where she drove 2x revenue growth in three years to ₹4,500 crore in FY25, strengthened the company’s leadership in watches through premiumisation, and built a category-defining wearables business.

An alumna of IIM Calcutta and Jadavpur University, Mitra began her career as a management trainee with Hindustan Lever Limited. She later served at Arvind Brands as Business Head – Lee before joining Titan in 2006 as Global Marketing Head.

“TeamLease has built a unique foundation across staffing, skilling and compliance, touching millions of lives every year. I look forward to working with the Board and leadership team to unlock the next phase of growth, digital innovation and social impact,” Mitra said.

TeamLease Chairman Narayan Ramachandran noted that the company has grown to revenues of over ₹11,000 crore, with operations across 800+ locations and a 4x increase in EBITDA since listing 23 years ago.

First Published on Dec 4, 2025 10:36 AM