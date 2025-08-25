Eight in 10 Indian consumers seek AI-powered shopping recommendations, reveals InMobi report

This festive season, Artificial Intelligence (AI) isn’t just enhancing shopping, it is redefining it. According to the Marketer’s Guide to India’s Festive Season 2025 report by InMobi Advertising and Glance, nearly eight in ten Indian consumers (79%) now actively seek AI-powered shopping recommendations to guide their purchases, personalize experiences and discover new products.

The findings also reveal that festive buying sentiment is at an all-time high. A massive 83% of shoppers plan to spend more this year compared to last festive season, with average spends expected to exceed Rs 23,000. Online shopping is taking center stage, with 64% of consumers completing their festive purchases entirely online, while an even larger 83% say they will research extensively on digital platforms before making their final purchases.

Interestingly, three in four shoppers also prefer saving offers in apps to revisit later, underscoring the need for continuous consumer engagement.

As per the report, AI has emerged as the defining factor this season, shaping not just how people shop, but also when and where they do it. Shoppers are embracing smart features like contextual product suggestions, voice search, and virtual try-ons. In fact, 87% of respondents favour virtual try-ons for greater confidence in their buying decisions, while 88% welcome AI-driven festive content right on their lock screens.

Moreover, 92% of consumers say they are more likely to purchase from a brand when they encounter it consistently across multiple channels.

“This festive season, AI is on the frontline, shaping every shopper interaction,” said Kunal Nagpal, Chief Business Officer, InMobi Advertising, and Glance. “When consumers see the same brand story and personalised offers across their lock screen, social feed, and shopping app, it doesn’t just catch their eyes, it cements trust and drives action. Consistency across channels isn’t just good marketing anymore; with AI, it’s the fastest route from awareness to conversion.”

The report also highlights the categories that will see the biggest traction this season: apparel (63%), beauty and wellness (42%), and home décor (40%). The golden window for festive marketing continues to remain two to four weeks before major festivals, making it a crucial time for brands to activate campaigns.

Performance data from the 2024 festive season reinforces the potential for digital-first, AI-led campaigns. Full-screen playable ads were found to deliver 1.5 times higher click-through rates, Connected TV banners drove 1.3 times higher engagement, and Glance lock-screen ads lifted impressions by over 200% for both e-commerce and quick commerce brands.