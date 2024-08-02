            
      Entertainment Network (India) registers 19% rise in domestic revenue to Rs 109 cr in Q1 FY25

      The owner of Gaana.com said that its Profit After Tax (PAT) rose to Rs 5.8 crore, compared to Rs 4.4 crore in the same period last year

      Aug 2, 2024
      ENIL's digital revenues surged to Rs 17.8 crore, comprising almost 25 % of radio revenue (Image source: CNBCTV18)

      Entertainment Network (India) Ltd, owner of Radio Mirchi, reported an increase of domestic revenue by 19.3% YoY to Rs 109.4 crore for Q1 FY25, driven by broad-based growth by radio and digital segments.

      The company's EBITDA stood at Rs 20.5 crore- a 19.3% YoY increase in the first quarter of the current fiscal year.

      The owner of Gaana.com said that its Profit After Tax (PAT) rose to Rs 5.8 crore, compared to Rs 4.4 crore in the same period last year.

      Digital revenues surged to Rs 17.8 crore, comprising almost 25 % of radio revenue, up from 11.8% in Q1 FY24, ENIL said in a stock exchange filing.

      The consolidated revenue of the Entertainment Network (India) for Q1 FY25 stood at Rs 113.5 crore in the June quarter.

      "The new Gaana app has been well-received, and our digital segment is poised for further growth. The initial investment in the new platform is stabilizing, and we anticipate sustained progress moving forward," Yatish Mehrishi, CEO of ENIL said.


      First Published on Aug 2, 2024

