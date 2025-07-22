Coca-Cola’s Q2 volume slides 5% as bottling overhaul hits India, other markets

ADVERTISEMENT
The Coca-Cola Company reported a 5% decline in unit case volume in the April-June quarter 2025, primarily due to the refranchising of its bottling operations in India and other countries.
A unit case volume refers to the number of unit cases of company's beverages directly or indirectly sold by Coca-Cola and its bottling partners to customers.
Notably, the beverage brand has been divesting its bottling operations in India. In December 2024, the maker of Fanta brand announced that it would sell a 40% stake in Indian bottling arm Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages Pvt Ltd (HCCB), through the parent firm Hindustan Coca-Cola Company, to the Jubilant Bhartia Group.
Coca-Cola currently has 15 local bottling partners in the country, such as Kandhari Global, Moon Beverages, and operates 54 plants.
The company also refranchised its bottling operations in Bangladesh and Philippines market.
Meanwhile, Coca-Cola reported a 1% rise in net revenue in Q2 2025, reaching to $12.5 billion. Globally, company's unit case volume dropped 1%, with sparkling soft drinks and trademark Coca-Cola beverages registering a 2% and 1% drop, respectively.
Juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages declined 4%, while sports drinks dropped 3%.
However, Coca-Cola Zero Sugar saw a 14% growth in the quarter ended on June 30, 2025, driven by strong performance across all geographic operating segments.
The maker of brands such as Minute Maid and Maaza is planning to launch a new product made with cane sugar in the US.
The company expects to deliver organic revenue (non-GAAP) growth of 5% to 6% in 2025. Besides, it anticipates comparable currency neutral EPS (non-GAAP) growth of approximately 8%.