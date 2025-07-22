            
  • Home
  • brand-marketing
  • coca-colas-q2-volume-slides-5-as-bottling-overhaul-hits-india-other-markets-76059

Coca-Cola’s Q2 volume slides 5% as bottling overhaul hits India, other markets

Coca-Cola currently has 15 local bottling partners in the country, such as Kandhari Global, Moon Beverages, and operates 54 plants.

By  Mansi Jaswal | Storyboard18Jul 22, 2025 7:14 PM
Coca-Cola’s Q2 volume slides 5% as bottling overhaul hits India, other markets
Coca-Cola Zero Sugar saw a 14% growth in the quarter ended on June 30, 2025. (Image Source: Unsplash)

The Coca-Cola Company reported a 5% decline in unit case volume in the April-June quarter 2025, primarily due to the refranchising of its bottling operations in India and other countries.

A unit case volume refers to the number of unit cases of company's beverages directly or indirectly sold by Coca-Cola and its bottling partners to customers.

Notably, the beverage brand has been divesting its bottling operations in India. In December 2024, the maker of Fanta brand announced that it would sell a 40% stake in Indian bottling arm Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages Pvt Ltd (HCCB), through the parent firm Hindustan Coca-Cola Company, to the Jubilant Bhartia Group.

Coca-Cola currently has 15 local bottling partners in the country, such as Kandhari Global, Moon Beverages, and operates 54 plants.

The company also refranchised its bottling operations in Bangladesh and Philippines market.

Meanwhile, Coca-Cola reported a 1% rise in net revenue in Q2 2025, reaching to $12.5 billion. Globally, company's unit case volume dropped 1%, with sparkling soft drinks and trademark Coca-Cola beverages registering a 2% and 1% drop, respectively.

Juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages declined 4%, while sports drinks dropped 3%.

However, Coca-Cola Zero Sugar saw a 14% growth in the quarter ended on June 30, 2025, driven by strong performance across all geographic operating segments.

The maker of brands such as Minute Maid and Maaza is planning to launch a new product made with cane sugar in the US.

The company expects to deliver organic revenue (non-GAAP) growth of 5% to 6% in 2025. Besides, it anticipates comparable currency neutral EPS (non-GAAP) growth of approximately 8%.


Tags
First Published on Jul 22, 2025 7:14 PM

More from Storyboard18

How it Works

BCCI to be covered under National Sports Governance Bill

BCCI to be covered under National Sports Governance Bill

Brand Marketing

Anne Hathaway is back as Andy Sachs in The Devil Wears Prada 2 - First look goes viral

Anne Hathaway is back as Andy Sachs in The Devil Wears Prada 2 - First look goes viral

Brand Marketing

Paytm's marketing services revenue declined by 12.4% to Rs 247 crore in Q1 FY26

Paytm's marketing services revenue declined by 12.4% to Rs 247 crore in Q1 FY26

Brand Marketing

Colgate-Palmolive India slashes AdEx by 5.5% YoY to Rs 188.41 crore in Q1 FY26

Colgate-Palmolive India slashes AdEx by 5.5% YoY to Rs 188.41 crore in Q1 FY26

Brand Marketing

FreeAgent and EaseMyTrip join forces to boost global mobility for sporting talent

FreeAgent and EaseMyTrip join forces to boost global mobility for sporting talent

Brand Marketing

YouTube music now lets users seamlessly resume playback across devices

YouTube music now lets users seamlessly resume playback across devices

Brand Marketing

Survey reveals Indian flyers believe airlines prioritise publicity over passenger safety

Survey reveals Indian flyers believe airlines prioritise publicity over passenger safety