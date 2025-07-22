            
YouTube music now lets users seamlessly resume playback across devices

With the latest YouTube Music version 8.26.51, which is gradually rolling out to users, you can now start playing a song on your phone and continue from the exact same spot on your PC app—or vice versa.

By  Storyboard18Jul 22, 2025 12:30 PM
YouTube Music is taking a much-needed step forward with its latest update, finally adding a feature that brings it closer to what Spotify users have enjoyed for years. The app, available to YouTube Premium subscribers, now supports seamless music playback across devices—a small but meaningful improvement that enhances the overall user experience.

With the latest YouTube Music version 8.26.51, which is gradually rolling out to users, you can now start playing a song on your phone and continue from the exact same spot on your PC app—or vice versa. This cross-device continuity is a long-requested addition, and one that removes a small but persistent friction in how users interact with the platform.

Previously, users had to manually scrub through the track or restart it altogether when switching devices. This new feature allows for smoother transitions, especially for those who listen to music throughout their day across different screens.

While the upgrade may seem minor on paper, it’s a strategic move by YouTube to boost the appeal of its Premium subscription, which includes YouTube Music bundled in. For those in select markets, even the YouTube Premium Lite tier might benefit from this enhancement, giving subscribers another reason to engage more deeply with the Music app.

However, as one door opens, another is closing. YouTube has also confirmed it will be removing the "Trending" and "Trending Now" sections from its platform. These changes, which were announced earlier this month, are being phased in over the next couple of weeks. In their place, more curated, category-specific lists are expected to roll out, in line with current content consumption patterns.

This dual shift—enhancing cross-device functionality while sunsetting some legacy discovery features—reflects YouTube’s larger strategy: streamline user experience, increase stickiness, and keep up with the competition in a rapidly evolving streaming landscape.


First Published on Jul 22, 2025 12:29 PM

