Google Cloud India and TechBharat unveil India’s first AI Centre of Excellence

Google Cloud India, in partnership with the TechBharat Research Foundation, has launched India’s first Artificial Intelligence (AI) Centre of Excellence for Public Good, a landmark initiative aimed at accelerating the IndiaAI Mission and strengthening the nation’s Digital Public Infrastructure.
The new centre, located in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, an emerging governance and education hub, will focus on developing AI-driven solutions to address key public sector challenges, including governance, citizen services, disaster response, education, land management, and public safety, as per reports.
Training India’s next AI leaders
At the heart of the initiative is the TechBharat AI Fellowship, a national programme designed to train and empower India’s next generation of AI innovators. The intensive, full-time 120-day fellowship will be conducted three times a year, training over 80 fellows and 100 interns annually.
Participants will receive stipends and accommodation, and will work directly with government departments to create deployable AI prototypes addressing real-world problems. The programme also includes national AI Hackathons for Public Good, scheduled to begin in late 2025, and features a co-developed curriculum from TechBharat and Google Cloud.
Google Cloud’s role
Google Cloud’s contribution will include access to its enterprise-grade cloud infrastructure through the Google for Startups Cloud programme, mentorship from domain experts, and support for business, technical, and community development.
“This collaboration signifies more than a partnership; it underscores India’s readiness to lead global initiatives in ethical and socially impactful AI,” said Sridhar Gadhi, Founder of the TechBharat Foundation.
Ashish Wattal, Director of Public Sector at Google Cloud India, added: “We’re bringing our best technologies and talent to help solve real-world public sector challenges and create scalable, responsible AI solutions for the future.”
The road ahead
The first cohort of TechBharat AI Fellows will commence in October 2025, focusing on challenge statements from departments such as disaster management, industries and commerce, education, citizen services, and real-time governance.
Subsequent cohorts will expand the initiative nationwide, with the goal of embedding responsible AI systems across India’s public infrastructure and supporting the country’s digital transformation agenda.