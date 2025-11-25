Today in AI | Elon Musk calls for engineers in AI push | OpenAI not in top 5 AI models

The world of Artificial Intelligence has only begun to affect human lives. In times like these, staying up-to-date with the AI world is of utmost importance. Storyboard18 brings you the top AI news of the day.

Elon Musk calls for engineering talent as Tesla accelerates annual AI chip development push

Tesla chief executive Elon Musk has issued an open call for top-tier engineers as the company intensifies its drive to build a new AI chip every year — a pace that, if realised, would put it in direct competition with major semiconductor players and in-house AI chip efforts at Google, Meta and OpenAI.

Here are top 10 AI models that surpass ChatGPT, and the rankings are unexpected

OpenAI’s ChatGPT, the chatbot that ignited the global boom in generative AI when it launched in late 2022, has long dominated public awareness despite the rise of strong rivals including Google’s Gemini suite, xAI’s Grok, Anthropic’s Claude, Qwen, DeepSeek and Mistral. But a new study suggests that the landscape has shifted considerably.

Google Nano Banana Pro sparks identity fraud fears after user shows AI-generated fake PAN, Aadhaar

Google’s Nano Banana Pro, celebrated for its ability to generate strikingly realistic AI images, has triggered fresh concerns about identity theft after an X user demonstrated how easily the tool could be misused to create fake government IDs.

Anthropic introduces Claude Opus 4.5 as pace of AI development accelerates

Anthropic has unveiled Claude Opus 4.5, the company’s latest artificial intelligence model designed to excel in coding, computer use and complex enterprise workflows. The launch marks the startup’s third major model release in just two months, reflecting the rapid momentum within the AI sector. The company previously introduced Claude Sonnet 4.5 in late September and Claude Haiku 4.5 in October.

First Published on Nov 25, 2025 6:10 PM