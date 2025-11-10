Haldiram’s in talks to bring Jimmy John’s to India, eyes competition with Subway, Tim Hortons

ADVERTISEMENT
The Haldiram Group, India’s largest ethnic food services company, is reportedly in advanced discussions with US-based Inspire Brands to bring its popular sandwich chain Jimmy John’s to India. The move marks Haldiram’s first major push into western-style quick service restaurants (QSRs) as it seeks to diversify its portfolio and compete with global chains such as Subway and Tim Hortons, according to people familiar with the matter.
In a report by ET Retail, sources close to the development explained that the Agarwal family, which owns Haldiram’s, aims to tap into India’s growing young and aspirational consumer base that has shown a strong preference for café-style dining formats. The discussions with Inspire Brands are centred around an exclusive franchise partnership that would give Haldiram’s rights to operate Jimmy John’s outlets across the country.
If the deal is finalised, the new QSR chain will be housed under Haldiram’s restaurant business, separate from its FMCG operations managed by Haldiram Snacks Food Pvt Ltd. The group’s restaurant division, valued at nearly ₹2,000 crore, currently runs over 150 outlets across India.
Founded in 1983, Jimmy John’s is a sandwich and wrap chain that operates more than 2,600 restaurants in the United States, Canada, South Korea, and the UAE. It is the largest owned delivery sandwich brand in the US, reporting total system sales of $2.6 billion, as per company data.
Inspire Brands, which owns Jimmy John’s, was founded in 2018 and manages a global portfolio that includes Arby’s, Buffalo Wild Wings, Sonic, Dunkin’, and Baskin-Robbins. The group reported $32.6 billion in global system sales and a footprint of 33,000 restaurants across four markets as of 2024. Dunkin’ operates in India through a franchise agreement with Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd (JFL), while Baskin-Robbins runs under the Graviss Group.
A spokesperson for Haldiram’s declined to comment on the development, while Inspire Brands did not respond to requests for comment.
The expansion plan comes as Haldiram’s consolidates its business structure. In April 2025, the company merged its Delhi and Nagpur FMCG operations to form a single entity, Haldiram Snacks Food Pvt Ltd, viewed as a strategic step towards a potential public listing.
According to filings with the Registrar of Companies, Haldiram Snacks Food reported ₹12,800 crore in revenue and ₹1,400 crore in net profit for FY24.
If finalised, the partnership with Inspire Brands could mark a significant milestone for Haldiram’s, positioning it not just as a traditional Indian snack leader but as a serious contender in India’s booming western QSR market.