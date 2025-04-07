'New chapter begins': Haldiram CEO announces merger of Snacks and Food businesses

India's one of the oldest FMCG giants, Haldiram's, has merged its snacks and food busines. Chief Executive Officer Krishan Kumar Chutani on Monday announced that Haldiram Snacks Private Limited (Delhi) and Haldiram Foods International Pvt Lid (Nagpur) are now one entity —Haldiram Snacks Food Private Limited (HSFPL).

He said that a new chapter has started in the journey of the legacy food brand.

"This isn’t just a merger. It’s a fresh start, a meaningful coming together of legacy, passion, and a shared vision for the future. Where timeless flavours meet bold ideas, and the journey only gets more exciting from here".

With HSFPL, Chutani said they are taking things further.

"This milestone is the result of our founders’ vision and hard work, which have established Haldiram’s as a beloved brand. We pay tribute to their enduring legacy by embracing growth and change".

The CEO said that the merger will open a multitude of possibilities for people, partners vendors, and consumers.

"For our people, it will open up new paths to grow, collaborate, and lead; for partners and vendors, it means deeper relationships and wider opportunities, and for customers, the merger will lead to adding a lot of things," the CEO added.

In 2023, the Competition Commission of India (CCI) approved the demerger of Haldiram Snacks and Haldiram Foods into Haldiram Snacks Food and the acquisition of 56% and 44% shareholding in Haldiram Snacks Food by existing shareholders of Haldiram Snacks and Haldiram Foods.

Haldiram Snacks Private Limited (HSPL/Haldiram Snacks) is engaged in the manufacture and distribution of packaged food products in India such as snacks, namkeen, sweets, ready-to-eat / pre-mix food, frozen food, biscuits, non-carbonated ready to drink beverages, pasta, etc. The Delhi-based company was run by Manohar Agarwal and Madhu Sudan Agarwal.

In contrast, Haldiram Foods International Private Limited (HFIPL/ Haldiram Foods) is involved in the manufacturing and distribution of the packaged foods products such as snacks, namkeen, sweets, ready-to-eat / pre-mix food, biscuits, cookies, non-carbonated ready to drink beverages, pasta, etc. HFIPL was run by Kamalkumar Shivkisan Agrawal in Nagpur.

However, after months of family dispute, Chutani has announced the merger of both snacks and food businesses.