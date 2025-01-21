HCLTech recognized as world's fastest-growing IT services brand in 2025: Report

HCLTech has been named the world's fastest-growing IT services brand in the 2025 Global 500 and IT Services Top 25 Report by Brand Finance.

The company's brand value saw a significant 17% increase year-on-year, reaching $8.9 billion. This marks the second consecutive year that HCLTech has been recognized for its impressive growth in brand valuation, following a similar achievement in the 2024 report, where it was the fastest-growing among the top 10 IT services brands.

According to Jill Kouri, Chief Marketing Officer at HCLTech said, "FY24 saw HCLTech deliver solid market performance with our revenue growth rate the highest among tier 1 global IT services companies and our early leadership in the AI and GenAI space. This exceptional performance is directly mirrored in our brand valuation, showcasing the strong correlation between our business achievements and our brand's market perception.

David Haigh, CEO of Brand Finance, said: "HCLTech has once again exhibited exceptional growth in its brand value through effective market differentiation. In an era where buyers and prospective employees encounter numerous choices across various categories, HCLTech has set itself apart with its distinctive brand positioning, clearly articulating the company's ambition, energy and momentum. This remarkable performance underscores how effectively HCLTech is engaging with clients and capitalizing on new market opportunities, surpassing other leading brands in the industry."

This milestone comes as HCLTech celebrates the 25th anniversary of its initial public offering (IPO), with revenues rising by over 80 times and profits increasing by 90 times. Its total shareholder returns have also outpaced the industry, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.6%.