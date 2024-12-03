            

Hindustan Unilever pays Rs 192.55 crore in tax demand dispute

HUL settled 20% of a total outstanding demand of Rs 962.75 crore in the tax dispute issue linked to the acquisition of intellectual property rights for India HFD from entities within the GSK Group.

By  Storyboard18Dec 3, 2024 7:59 AM
Hindustan Unilever pays Rs 192.55 crore in tax demand dispute

Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) announced on December 2 that it has adhered to an order from the Income Tax assessing officer, settling Rs 192.55 crore — 20% of the total Rs 962.75 crore demand. The dispute centers on a tax deduction at source (TDS) issue linked to a Rs 3,045-crore payment made for the acquisition of intellectual property rights for India HFD from entities within the GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) Group.

"The company has made a payment of Rs192.55 crore on 28th November 2024 in compliance with the aforesaid direction. The payment was made pursuant to receipt of aforesaid amount under an indemnification claim as per the relevant Sale and Purchase Agreement and hence, doesn’t have any financial implications at this stage," Hindustan Unilever said in a regulatory filing.

The demand, which includes Rs 329.33 crore in interest, stems from alleged non-deduction of TDS during the remittance under the provisions of the Income Tax Act, 1961. HUL had appealed the assessment order with the Commissioner of Income-tax (Appeals), Mumbai, and sought a stay on the demand and penalty proceedings.

"...this is to inform that in view of the submission made by the Company, the Assessing Officer vide its Order dated 6th November 2024, directed the Company to make payment of 20 per cent of the total outstanding demand of Rs 962.75 crores on or before 30th November 2024 and kept the recovery proceedings in abeyance for the balance amount of the demand," HUL said.


Tags
First Published on Dec 3, 2024 7:58 AM

More from Storyboard18

Brand Marketing

Swiggy launches new subsidiary in sports and recreational activities; name under process

Swiggy launches new subsidiary in sports and recreational activities; name under process

Brand Marketing

Varun Alagh increases stake in Honasa Consumer to 31.93%; invests Rs 4.5 Crore

Varun Alagh increases stake in Honasa Consumer to 31.93%; invests Rs 4.5 Crore

Brand Marketing

Jaguar's controversial ad indicates change in a bold and dramatic way, says MD Rawdon Glover

Jaguar's controversial ad indicates change in a bold and dramatic way, says MD Rawdon Glover

Brand Marketing

Delhi HC bars competitor from labelling Physics Wallah as 'sasta wallah'

Delhi HC bars competitor from labelling Physics Wallah as 'sasta wallah'

Brand Marketing

Advertising boosts Swiggy's Instamart take rate, expected to reach 20-22% soon

Advertising boosts Swiggy's Instamart take rate, expected to reach 20-22% soon

How it Works

IndiGo takes Mahindra Electric to court over use of '6E' in new car brand

IndiGo takes Mahindra Electric to court over use of '6E' in new car brand

Brand Marketing

Vivo's iQOO partners with 6 e-sports teams and 100+ gaming live streamers

Vivo's iQOO partners with 6 e-sports teams and 100+ gaming live streamers

How it Works

Black Friday sales surge 17% compared to last year: Report

Black Friday sales surge 17% compared to last year: Report