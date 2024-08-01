Hyundai's domestic sales dip 3.33% in July, exports down 2.81% YoY

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) total sales declined by 3.21% to 64,563 units in July 2024 as compared to 66,701 units for the corresponding period in the previous year.
On the contrary, the automaker, recorded a 4.30% growth in total sales to 4.50 lakh units between January and July this year. In 2023, the company's total sales between January-July stood at 4.31 lakh units
The company's domestic sales declined by 3.33% to 49,013 units in July 2024 as compared to 50,701 units sold in the same month last year.
The export also witnessed a decline of 2.81% YoY to 15,550 units in July 2024 from 16,000 units.
Hyundai's women buyer percentage surges to 11 percent in 2023, fortified by Deepika Padukone partnership
The Indian subsidiary of the South Korean car manufacturer said that SUVs accounted for 66.6% of HMIL domestic sales in the current calendar year as of July 31, 2024.
Hyundai Creta achieved sales of 1 Lakh units till July since its launch in January this year, the company said.
The new Creta also registered " highest ever monthly domestic sales of 17,350 units" in July 2024, HMIL added.
“We have posted an overall sales growth of 4.31% Year-on-Year in the period of January to July 2024. SUVs continue to demonstrate a robust contribution, accounting for 66.6% of total HMIL domestic sales. The new Hyundai CRETA achieved key milestones of 1 Lakh unit sales till July 2024, while also achieving highest ever monthly domestic sales of 17,350 units in July 2024," Tarun Garg, Whole-time Director and Chief Operating Officer at Hyundai Motors India Ltd said.