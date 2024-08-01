Hyundai's domestic sales dip 3.33% in July, exports down 2.81% YoY

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) total sales declined by 3.21% to 64,563 units in July 2024 as compared to 66,701 units for the corresponding period in the previous year.

On the contrary, the automaker, recorded a 4.30% growth in total sales to 4.50 lakh units between January and July this year. In 2023, the company's total sales between January-July stood at 4.31 lakh units

The company's domestic sales declined by 3.33% to 49,013 units in July 2024 as compared to 50,701 units sold in the same month last year.

The export also witnessed a decline of 2.81% YoY to 15,550 units in July 2024 from 16,000 units.

The Indian subsidiary of the South Korean car manufacturer said that SUVs accounted for 66.6% of HMIL domestic sales in the current calendar year as of July 31, 2024.

Hyundai Creta achieved sales of 1 Lakh units till July since its launch in January this year, the company said.

The new Creta also registered " highest ever monthly domestic sales of 17,350 units" in July 2024, HMIL added.