Infinix ropes in CarryMinati to unveil the GTverse, a gaming ecosystem

Revolutionising the gaming world, Infinix— the technology company specialising in smartphones and innovative mobile devices— has launched GT 20 Pro and GT Book. These devices mark a leap in gaming technology, heralding the arrival of the #GTverse – an unprecedented gaming ecosystem.

Further to captivate GenZ gamers with #GTverse, it has enlisted the YouTube and youth icon Carry Minati to be the face of the GT series. It has also collaborated with Mortal (Naman Mathur), Scout (Tanmay Singh), and Payal Gaming.

Headquartered in Hong Kong, the smartphone company manufactures its devices in several countries with research and development centres in France and Korea. With most smartphone brands having line-ups of devices with very similar features, Transsion-owned Infinix India Chief Executive Anish Kapoor, recently said adding that Infinix is taking the route of clear-cut differentiation in each product to stand out. The company designs its smartphones in France.

