Infosys restarts fresher hiring, targets 20,000 graduate roles in 2025

Infosys has reopened its campus hiring programme after a two-year pause, reaffirming its pledge to bring in fresh graduates despite broader concerns over job cuts in the IT sector.

According to The Economic Times, senior employees have been invited to join campus interview panels to recruit students for digital specialist engineer (DSE) positions. The move follows CEO Salil Parekh’s commitment in July that the company would avoid layoffs while creating around 20,000 graduate roles this year.

The development comes on the back of an improved performance outlook, with Infosys awarding the majority of employees an average 80 per cent performance bonus for the first quarter of fiscal year 2025–26 (April–June).

Infosys is also doubling down on its investments in artificial intelligence and reskilling as it adapts to the rapid adoption of automation across the industry. In line with this strategy, the company has inaugurated a state-of-the-art Centre for Advanced AI, Cybersecurity, and Space Technology at its Hubballi Development Centre in Karnataka. Part of the global ‘Infosys Living Labs’ network, the facility will provide digital solutions for clients across manufacturing, retail, financial services, and healthcare.