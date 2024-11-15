Mamaearth-parent firm Honasa Consumer reports loss of Rs 18.57 crore, sales down 7%

ADVERTISEMENT
Mamaearth-parent firm Honasa Consumer Ltd reported a consolidated loss of Rs 18.57 crore during the second quarter (July and September) in FY 2025 on account of inventory correction. In the last fiscal, the personal care brand posted profit after tax of Rs 29.43 crore.
The revenue from the operation of Honsaa Consumer was down 6.9 percent to Rs 461.82 crore compared to Rs 461.82 crore in the same period last year.
The maker of brands like The Derma Co, and Aqualogica, witnessed a decline in EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) of 6.6 percent.
"In this quarter, we have taken strategic steps towards transitioning from super-stockists to direct distributors in the top 50 cities. This transition has impacted our revenue and profits, leading to a slowdown for Mamaearth," Honasa Consumer Chairman and CEO Varun Alagh said.
However, Alagh added that the realignment will also strengthen offline go-to-market (GTM) strategy in the quarters ahead, setting the stage for our next phase of growth.
Honasa Consumer's total income stood at Rs 481.84 crore in Q2 FY 25- down 4,24 percent. The company's expenses were up by 9.1 percent to Rs 506.21 crore in the same period.