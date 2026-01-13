‘Are You Dead?’ app becomes an unlikely lifeline for people living alone in China

A mobile app with the unsettling name “Are You Dead?” has emerged as one of China’s most downloaded paid apps, reflecting a growing demand for simple safety tools among people who live alone.

Launched in May, the app, known as Sileme in Chinese, is designed to reassure both users and their families that someone is paying attention. Its function is deliberately minimal: every two days, users are prompted to tap a button confirming they are safe. If they fail to check in, the app automatically alerts a nominated emergency contact that the user may need assistance.

The concept has resonated with people who live far from family, work in other cities or simply prefer living independently. While the app was initially offered free, it now costs 8 yuan (about $1.15) and continues to attract strong downloads.

The popularity of the app reflects broader demographic shifts. Researchers estimate that China could have close to 200 million single-person households by 2030, driven by an ageing population and younger adults increasingly choosing to live alone. With more people separated from immediate family, even a basic digital safety net is becoming appealing.

Not everyone is comfortable with the app’s blunt branding. Many users have criticised the word “dead” as unnecessarily bleak and have suggested a softer name, such as “Are You Alive?” The developers have acknowledged the feedback and said they are considering a rebrand. They are also working on new features, including text message alerts and in-app communication.

Online reaction has been divided. Some users have praised the app as a thoughtful way to ensure someone will be notified if something goes wrong, particularly for elderly people or those with health issues. Others see it as a troubling reflection of modern urban life, where people can live and die unnoticed without digital prompts.

Apps with similar functions already exist in other countries, such as Snug, which asks older users to check in daily and triggers emergency responses if they do not.

Despite the controversy around its name, “Are You Dead?” has tapped into a quiet but widespread concern, that living alone should not mean being invisible. For many users, a simple tap every two days offers reassurance that someone, somewhere, is paying attention.

