AdCounty Media taps industry veteran Gaurav Dikshit for strategic role

AdCounty Media India Ltd, a digital-first adtech company, on Tuesday appointed Gaurav Dikshit as an adviser to its board, as the company looks to strengthen its strategic roadmap and accelerate future growth.

The company said Dikshit will work closely with the leadership team and board to guide strategy around partnerships, improve growth metrics and help unlock new opportunities across digital ecosystems as AdCounty Media expands its market presence.

The appointment is aimed at reinforcing the company’s long-term growth plans, deepening its partner ecosystem and shaping its market expansion strategy.

Dikshit brings more than two decades of experience across media, marketing, strategy, growth, content and digital transformation. He began his career in media planning and has held leadership and strategic roles across several organisations in the advertising and marketing industry.

His career includes stints at Grey Worldwide and RK Swamy, where he worked on brands such as BSNL, Wrigley’s, Aviva and Blackberrys, and at Starcom, handling accounts including Samsung, LVMH, Kohler and United Colors of Benetton.

Dikshit later moved into senior leadership roles at Mindshare (GroupM), working with brands such as Apollo Tyres, Swatch Group, Lufthansa and Volvo Cars, before joining Samsung India in strategy, growth and communication roles. He also served as media head (Delhi) and digital India head at RK Swamy, where he led multiple government and public-sector initiatives, including campaigns related to Digital India, Jan Dhan Yojana, Mudra Loan, PFRDA and UNICEF.

In addition to his corporate roles, Dikshit has been an entrepreneur who has built and scaled several digital- and content-led platforms.

Commenting on the appointment, Delphin Varghese, co-founder and whole-time director of AdCounty Media, said Dikshit’s blend of strategic foresight, entrepreneurial experience and understanding of both traditional and digital media would strengthen the company’s leadership as it scales growth opportunities.

First Published on Jan 13, 2026 4:53 PM