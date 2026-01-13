X expands long-form articles access to all premium subscribers

X has announced that its long-form "Articles" feature is now available to all Premium subscribers, removing the exclusivity previously held by the $16-per-month Premium+ tier. Nikita Bier, X’s head of product, confirmed the expansion stating that the move is part of a week-long series of updates designed for creators and power users. The change allows $8-per-month Premium subscribers to publish formatted, long-form content including headers, embedded media, and lists.

The decision fundamentally alters the value proposition of X’s subscription tiers. Previously, the ability to write Articles was a primary differentiator for the Premium+ level. While the expansion increases accessibility for a broader range of creators, it has led to questions from users regarding the remaining benefits of the most expensive tier. X's documentation indicates that Premium+ still offers an ad-free experience, the highest level of algorithmic reply boosting, and exclusive access to advanced analytics and Grok AI usage limits.

This shift coincides with reports of increased competition for creator talent. Following directives from Elon Musk to rival YouTube’s monetization model, X is reportedly working on a "new method" to increase creator payouts while reducing fraud. However, technical barriers remain, such as high API costs that prevent integration with third-party platforms like WordPress. Additionally, the desktop-only editing interface for Articles continues to limit accessibility for mobile-first creators.

First Published on Jan 13, 2026 3:26 PM