Railway official’s ‘toilet manners’ remark ahead of Vande Bharat Sleeper launch triggers online debate

Just days before the launch of the Vande Bharat Sleeper Express, a senior Indian Railways official has stirred a wider conversation on cleanliness and passenger responsibility by asking travellers to board the new train only if they follow basic hygiene rules.

Ananth Rupanagudi, a chief project manager with Indian Railways, posted on X that passengers should use the upcoming service only if they have “learnt their toilet manners” and are willing to respect public property and follow washroom instructions. The remark quickly went viral, drawing tens of thousands of views and a flood of reactions from users who debated whether poor hygiene on trains is driven more by infrastructure gaps or passenger behaviour.

Please travel in it only if you have learnt your toilet manners, will obey the instructions given in the washrooms, and have respect for public property. Thanks! #IndianRailways #VandeBharat https://t.co/mnnm153clQ — Ananth Rupanagudi (@Ananth_IRAS) January 12, 2026

Several users pointed out that washrooms on many long-distance trains often lack water, tissue paper and regular upkeep. In response, Rupanagudi said that, at least on premium services, facilities are generally available, but problems arise when passengers do not flush or leave washrooms in a usable condition for others.

The exchange widened after a user shared an old video showing railway staff throwing garbage on tracks. Rupanagudi pushed back, saying outdated clips did not reflect the full picture and that vendors found violating waste disposal rules were being penalised. He also supported suggestions to play instructional videos on trains to educate travellers about proper washroom use.

The debate has emerged just as Indian Railways prepares to roll out the Vande Bharat Sleeper Express on the Guwahati–Howrah route on January 17. The service, which will be flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is positioned as a faster, premium overnight option compared to existing express trains.

According to reports, the new train will introduce stricter booking rules. Reservation Against Cancellation (RAC) and waitlisted tickets will not be allowed, meaning only fully confirmed tickets will be issued. All berths will be available for booking from the first day of the advance reservation period.

A Railway Board circular issued on January 9 also states that passengers will be charged for a minimum distance of 400 kilometres, even if they travel a shorter stretch. Fares are expected to be slightly higher than those of services such as the Rajdhani Express.

The Vande Bharat Sleeper Express is expected to reduce travel time by about three hours on the Guwahati–Howrah corridor, adding to its appeal. However, the online reactions show that as Indian Railways pushes for modern, premium services, questions around cleanliness, maintenance and passenger behaviour remain central to the experience.

