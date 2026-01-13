Govt Halts 10-Min Delivery, Forcing Quick Commerce Rethink | Zomato’s Eternal, Swiggy Gain | Neville Tata to Join Sir Ratan Tata Trust

Storyboard18 presents FAST FIVE ⬇

We bring you top five news updates from the world of advertising, marketing, and business of brands.

Govt pulls brakes on 10-minute delivery, forces quick commerce rethink

The labour ministry’s intervention comes amid heightened scrutiny of gig worker conditions, particularly after more than 200,000 delivery riders across India refused to deliver food, groceries and other orders on New Year’s Eve.

Zomato-owned Eternal, Swiggy gain as labour ministry scraps 10-minute delivery threshold

Shares of Zomato-owned Eternal Ltd and Swiggy Instamart traded higher on Tuesday after the Union labour ministry ordered the removal of the 10-minute delivery model threshold, a move seen as easing pressure on quick-commerce platforms amid growing scrutiny of worker conditions.

Following the announcement, shares of Eternal Ltd were up 3.26% at Rs 294.55 at around 3:09 pm, while Swiggy’s stock edged up 0.10% to Rs 349.90.

CVL Srinivas: India’s Potential to Drive WPP’s Global Agenda Is Boundless

Under his leadership since 2017, India has been transformed into one of WPP’s most strategic and dynamic markets, rising to become a top four revenue contributor globally for the company.

Broadcasters push back on DPIIT AI Copyright proposal, warn of market disruption

Broadcasters expressed concern that the committee’s proposed mandatory licensing regime would deprive copyright owners of the fundamental right to opt out or to negotiate terms.

Neville Tata set to join Sir Ratan Tata Trust as Noel Tata consolidates control

Neville Tata currently heads Star Bazaar, the hypermarket business of Trent, the Tata group’s retail arm. In addition to his role at Trent, he serves as a trustee on the boards of the JRD Tata Trust, Tata Social Welfare Trust and RD Tata Trust.

First Published on Jan 13, 2026 6:17 PM