WPP CEO Cindy Rose hails CVL Srinivas’ leadership as he announces retirement from WPP

Under Srinivas' leadership since 2017, India became one of WPP's most strategic and dynamic markets, contributing to the company’s global revenue as one of the top four countries.

WPP CEO Cindy Rose has praised CVL Srinivas, affectionately known as Srini, as he announces his retirement at the end of March 2026, marking the close of a remarkable 36-year career.

Under Srinivas' leadership since 2017, India became one of WPP's most strategic and dynamic markets, contributing to the company’s global revenue as one of the top four countries.

Rose described Srinivas as an "outstanding" leader, thanking him for his visionary leadership and energy that helped position India as a key global market for WPP. She noted, “His efforts have not only driven exceptional growth but also fostered a culture of collaboration and innovation that will continue to shape WPP India for years to come.”

She added, “I’m deeply grateful for everything Srini has contributed, and on behalf of everyone at WPP, I wish him all the success and happiness in what will undoubtedly be an exciting next chapter!”

Prior to his role as Country Manager for India, Srinivas held key positions as CEO of GroupM South Asia and CEO of Maxus Asia Pacific.

Srinivas has also served on the boards of BARC, ABC, MRUC, and IAA, and was a founding co-chairman of MMA India.

First Published on Jan 13, 2026 3:31 PM