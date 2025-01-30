Maruti Suzuki's Q3 ad spend goes up, driven by new car model launches

Automaker giant Maruti Suzuki increased advertising expenditures in the third quarter (Q3) of fiscal year 2025 on account of the festive season discount. According to the Q3 earning call of the automaker, its sales promotion expenses were higher by 0.20 percent compared to Q2 FY 25.

Maruti Suzuki's Chief Investment Officer (CFO) Rahul Bharti said the higher advertisement expenses in Q3 were mainly due to the launch of new models such as the All-New Desire and campaigns around the E-Vitara. The ad and promotions affected MSI's operating margin by about 0.40 percent over Q2, he added.

Maruti Suzuki unveiled its first electric SUV, the Vitara at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. The production of EVitara will begin soon with MSI aspires to be the largest manufacturer of EVs in India within the first year of start-up production.

In Q3 of the fiscal 2025, every one in three cars sold by the company in the domestic market was a CNG vehicle, Bharti said. According to the company's earning call, Maruti sold a total of 566,213 vehicles during the quarter. The sales volume in the domestic market was at 466,993 vehicles, a growth of 8.7 percent over the same period the previous year.

The company exported 99,220 vehicles, which is the highest ever in any quarter. The growth in export sales was about 38 percent. On the back of consumer sentiment during the festive season, coupled with increased sales promotion, the demand for cars improved in the third quarter, MSI said.

The net profit for the quarter was Rs 3,225 crore, an increase of 12.6 percent over Rs 3,130 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal. In the nine months, April to December, the company recorded its highest ever nine monthly sales volume, net sales, and net profit.

Maruti sold a total of 1,629,631 units during the period, a growth of 5 percent over the same period the previous year. Sales in the domestic market stood at 1,382,135 units and exports at 247,496 units.