Maruti Suzuki reports 12.6% rise in profit in Q3 FY25; Compact segment sales decline

ADVERTISEMENT
Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSI) has announced its quarter 3rd earnings on Wednesday. The automaker reported a 12.6 percent rise in profit after tax to Rs 3,225 crore in Q3 fiscal year 2025 compared to Rs 3,130 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.
The profit after tax saw a 14.9 percent Q0Q in FY 25. In Q2 FY 25, Maruti Suzuki's PAT stood at Rs 3,069 crore. In the nine-month period, MSI's profit increased 9.8 percent year-on-year to Rs 10,244 crore, up from 9,331.6 crore in 9M FY 24.
The sales volume of the company surged to 566,213--up 13 percent in Q3.
The revenue from operations of Maruti Suzuki increased by 15.5 percent to Rs 36,802 crore versus Rs 31,860 crore in Q3 FY 24. In a nine-month period, the net sales of the company surged from Rs 98,240.3 crore to 1,06,266.4 crore--up 8.2 percent.
Maruti Suzuki sold 466,993 units in the domestic market in Q3 FY 25 while the export comprised 99,220 units. Among the car sales in Q3, the mini segment (Alto K10) saw a 2.8 percent growth to 27,855 units. However, the Compact segment's sales declined to 4.6 percent at 182,227 units in the December quarter of FY 25. The mid-size segment cars of Maruti Suzuki saw a 17.6 percent rise in sales in Q3 FY 25 at 1,720 units. However, between April-December FY 25, the domestic sales of MSI's car models have faced setbacks with the mid-size segment witnessing (-34.2 percent) growth only.
According to the official statement by the automaker, the higher sales promotion and ad expenses, lower operating income, and adverse foreign exchange variations led to negative growth in car sales.
Additionally, Maruti Suzuki's board approved the reappointment of Hisashi Takeuchi as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer for a further period of three years with effect from 1st April 2025 till 31st March 2028.
The Board also recommended the re-appointment of Maheswar Sahu as an Independent Director for a further period of five years with effect from 14th May 2025 to 13th May 2030.
Following the announcement of Q3 earnings, shares of Maruti Suzuki declined by 1.28 percent to Rs 11,963.75 units at 2:59 pm on NSE.