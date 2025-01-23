Car price hike: Maruti Suzuki raises rates of 18 models, including Celerio, Jimny, Brezza

ADVERTISEMENT
Maruti Suzuki has increased the car prices across 18 car models. In a stock exchange filing, the automaker said it has planned to increase car prices due to a rise in input cost and operational expenses with effect from 1 February.
According to Maruti Suzuki, the ex-showroom prices for Celerio will increase upto Rs 32,500--the highest among all car models. For Jimny, the company has only hiked Rs 1,500 ex-showroom price from February 1.
The other Maruti Suzuki car models with their increased ex-showroom prices are- Alto K10 (upto Rs 19,500); S-Presso ( upto Rs 5,000); Wagon-R ( upto Rs 15,000); Swift ( upto Rs 5,000); Dzire ( upto Rs 10,000); Brezza (upto Rs 20,000); Ertiga (upto Rs 15,000); Eeco (upto Rs 12,000); Super Carry ( upto Rs 10,000); Ignis ( upto Rs 6,000); Baleno (upto Rs 9,000); Ciaz ( upto Rs 1,500); XL6 ( upto Rs 10,000); Fronx (upto Rs 5,500); Invicto (upto Rs 30,000), and Grand Vitara ( upto Rs 25,000), respectively.
"While the Company is committed to optimize costs and reduce the impact on the customers, we are constrained to pass on some of the increased expenses to the market," MSI said in a BSE filing.
Maruti Suzuki's mini (Alto, S-Presso) and compact segment ( Baleno, Celerio, Dzire, WagonR, Swift, Ignis) have witnessed a decline in sales in fiscal year 2025. The mini segment car sales declined by 10 percent to 89,642 units between April and December in fiscal year 2025. Last fiscal, the company had sold 99,634 units of its mini segment in the nine-month period.
In the case of the compact segment, MSI sold 5,48,648 units in 9-month FY 25 compared to 6,10,011 units in the corresponding quarters last fiscal.
The mid-size segment, which includes Ciaz, also saw poor demand in FY 25. Maruti Suzuki's mid-size segment car sales stood at 5,861 units in a month period compared to 8,903 units in 9-month FY 24.