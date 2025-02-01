Motilal Oswal Group unveils new brand identity

ADVERTISEMENT
Motilal Oswal Group has revealed a fresh brand identity, blending its established legacy with a forward-looking approach aimed at prioritizing what matters most for its customers.
The new logo, dubbed the ‘Arc of Essence,’ symbolizes the company’s commitment to in-depth research and identifying valuable opportunities in the equity market. Featuring Oxford blue, the logo represents professionalism, legacy, consistency and expertise. The updated typeface is designed to make the brand more relevant and approachable, reflecting the company’s adaptability in today’s ever-changing financial landscape. This rebranding signifies the company’s progress while staying true to its core philosophy of “Solid Research. Solid Advice.”
Motilal Oswal, Group Managing Director and CEO of Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd (MOFSL), emphasized the company's legacy and its continued focus on client success. "In the past 37 years, we’ve built a reputation of trust, integrity, and excellence. Our new logo is a design evolution, reflecting a journey where adaptability and consistency have always gone hand in hand. As the world evolves, our commitment to helping clients achieve their financial goals for generations remains unwavering. This logo represents our ongoing dedication to providing solid research and advice, now with a fresh perspective," he said.
Sandeep Walunj, Group Chief Marketing Officer, noted, "Great legacy brands embrace change to stay relevant. Our new logo embodies warmth, openness, and a call to evolve together. Through this rebranding, we aim to connect more meaningfully with a new generation of investors who value clarity, innovation, and purpose. The logo reflects our relentless pursuit to uncover undervalued opportunities in the market, offering our customers the insights and guidance they need to navigate their financial journey."
The rebranding effort marks a key milestone for Motilal Oswal Group as it continues to evolve its brand to meet the needs of today’s investors while staying true to its long-standing values of trust and excellence.