Nykaa names Deepika Padukone as its brand ambassador

Nykaa, one of Indiaʼs beauty and lifestyle destination, has brought Deepika Padukone, actress, entrepreneur, mental health advocate on board as the brand ambassador.

From her debut as Shanti Priya to her roles in films like Cocktail and Piku, to red carpets from Cannes to the Met Gala – Padukone has redefined Indian beauty on her own terms. But beyond the flashbulbs, her story is rooted in authenticity and Deepika has embraced every chapter with grace and intention, highlighted the company in its statement.

Nykaaʼs and Padukoneʼs message to every woman is: you donʼt need an occasion to show up for yourself. Beauty is not about looking a certain way; itʼs about feeling at home in your own skin. And Nykaa will be with you at every step – whether youʼre 17 and picking out your first kajal, or 40 and finding the perfect retinol. Itʼs a brand that grows with you, evolves with you, and empowers you to say: Tum Hi Ho Nykaa, added the statement.

Anchit Nayar, executive director and chief executive officer, Nykaa Beauty, said, “We are proud to welcome Deepika Padukone to the Nykaa fiamily. As a global cultural icon, her authenticity and versatility perfiectly complement our vision to lead the transformation of beauty in India and beyond. Deepikaʼs ability to inspire across generations strengthens our mission to build a beauty ecosystem where commerce, culture, and community converge, empowering millions to own their unique journeys. Together, we are committed to making beauty truly borderless, inclusive, accessible, and celebrated by all.ˮ