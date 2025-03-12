Nainital Consumer Commission directs Levi Strauss India to pay Rs 32,799 to customer

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission in Nainital has ordered Levi Strauss India Pvt. Ltd. to compensate a customer with Rs 32,799 for selling a defective pair of jeans that led to color bleeding, causing damage to her bag and skin irritation, Bar & Bench reported. The case was filed by complainant Srishti Yadav against the clothing brand.

The Commission, comprising President Ramesh Kumar Jaiswal and members Vijayalakshmi Thapa and Laxman Singh Rawat, held that Levi’s failed to warn customers about potential dye transfer issues and, therefore, must compensate Yadav for the financial loss and mental distress she suffered. The Commission emphasized that an internationally renowned brand like Levi’s should not disregard consumer complaints related to product defects.

“It should not be considered fair and in the interest of consumers to ignore the incident of color coming off the jeans in question, sold to the complainant by Opposite Party No. 1, which is a leading and internationally renowned brand in the field of readymade garments and apparels, by considering it as normal and natural,” the Commission stated in its order.

What's the case?

Yadav purchased the jeans, part of Levi’s Deepika Padukone Collection, from a Levi’s store in Haldwani in July 2022 for Rs 2,299. Upon wearing them in September 2022, she noticed that the dye transferred onto her Michael Kors bag and her skin, causing irritation.

Despite raising multiple complaints, Levi’s did not provide a satisfactory resolution. The jeans were sent for quality testing in Bangalore, where the company claimed they passed all standard checks. However, the Commission found that Levi’s had itself acknowledged that certain rinse-washed designs could lead to color bleeding.

What did the consumer forum said?

The Commission ruled in favor of Yadav, stating that Levi’s failed to provide adequate warning about potential dye transfer and attempted to justify the defect with a disclaimer tag, which was not proven to have been attached at the time of sale. Moreover, Levi’s initial offer to replace the jeans implicitly confirmed the complaint’s validity.

Accordingly, the Commission directed Levi’s to refund Rs 2,299 to Yadav upon the return of the defective jeans and to compensate her with Rs 15,500, equivalent to 50% of the bag’s market value. Additionally, the company was ordered to pay Rs 10,000 for the mental distress caused and reimburse Rs 5,000 towards litigation expenses.