Ola Consumer jumps into qcomm bandwagon; expands Ola Food, launches ‘Dash’ in Bengaluru

Ola Consumer has announced the pan-India expansion of Ola Food and the launch of Dash, its 10 minute quick food delivery service, now operational in Bengaluru. With these launches, Ola Consumer sets new benchmarks in convenience, affordability and speed, by combining scale, efficiency and savings, and leveraging its deep integration with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).

With the expansion, Ola Food will now be available across 100 cities. With savings of up to 50% on food orders, the platform offers ‘Best Deal on Every Meal’ with a superior delivery experience free of cost without the hassle of subscriptions. Customers can earn 10 times more OlaCoins by ordering from Ola Food and redeem them across Ola Consumer’s offerings.

Ola Consumer also unveiled Dash, a 10 minutes food delivery initiative. To ensure speed and reliability, Dash delivers from a curated selection of nearby restaurants. This service is currently being piloted in Bengaluru & Ola will soon be expanding it to other cities.

Bhavish Aggarwal, Chairman & Managing Director, Ola Consumer, said, “India’s quick commerce landscape is at a pivotal moment, driven by technology and ever evolving consumer needs. With the Pan-India expansion of Ola Food and the launch of Dash in Bengaluru, on ONDC, we’re offering a faster, more affordable, and seamless food delivery experience. This expansion reflects our commitment to democratising commerce, leveraging ONDC’s open network to make quality services accessible to all. We are confident that, as we scale, we will emerge as the largest buyer app on the platform, continuously transforming convenience for a billion Indians.”

At its annual Sankalp event, Ola Consumer announced a slew of technology-led initiatives, aimed at revolutionising consumer services. The company unveiled its fully automated dark store prototype to revolutionise warehousing operations and supercharge the commerce supply chain.