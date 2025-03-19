Omnicom's takeover of IPG moves forward as shareholders approve merger

ADVERTISEMENT
Omnicom Group and Interpublic Group (IPG) have moved a step closer to merging after shareholders from both companies approved the deal. The vote, held on 18 March, marks a crucial milestone in the proposed takeover, which would create the world’s largest advertising network by revenue, surpassing rivals Publicis Groupe and WPP.
Despite this approval, the merger—first announced in December 2024—still requires regulatory clearance and is expected to be finalised in the second half of 2025. Once completed, Omnicom shareholders will own 60.6% of the new entity, while IPG shareholders will hold 39.4%.
Omnicom CEO John Wren welcomed the shareholder backing, calling it a strong endorsement of the deal’s value and its potential to create a leading-edge advertising powerhouse. IPG CEO Philippe Krakowsky echoed this sentiment, saying the merger would result in a dynamic, client-focused organisation that delivers long-term value.
However, regulatory scrutiny could slow down the process. The U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has requested additional information, a move that suggests it is closely examining whether the merger could harm competition. Historically, three-quarters of deals facing such a request have been either abandoned or restructured.
Last month, Wren and Krakowsky met with agency search consultants in New York to reassure clients about the benefits of the merger. While some attendees raised concerns over whether the deal would go through, both CEOs expressed confidence in securing approval and finalising the acquisition as planned.