            

Omnicom's takeover of IPG moves forward as shareholders approve merger

Omnicom CEO John Wren welcomed the shareholder backing, calling it a strong endorsement of the deal’s value and its potential to create a leading-edge advertising powerhouse

By  Storyboard18Mar 19, 2025 9:54 AM
Omnicom's takeover of IPG moves forward as shareholders approve merger
Omnicom CEO John Wren welcomed the shareholder backing, calling it a strong endorsement of the deal’s value and its potential to create a leading-edge advertising powerhouse

Omnicom Group and Interpublic Group (IPG) have moved a step closer to merging after shareholders from both companies approved the deal. The vote, held on 18 March, marks a crucial milestone in the proposed takeover, which would create the world’s largest advertising network by revenue, surpassing rivals Publicis Groupe and WPP.

Despite this approval, the merger—first announced in December 2024—still requires regulatory clearance and is expected to be finalised in the second half of 2025. Once completed, Omnicom shareholders will own 60.6% of the new entity, while IPG shareholders will hold 39.4%.

Omnicom CEO John Wren welcomed the shareholder backing, calling it a strong endorsement of the deal’s value and its potential to create a leading-edge advertising powerhouse. IPG CEO Philippe Krakowsky echoed this sentiment, saying the merger would result in a dynamic, client-focused organisation that delivers long-term value.

However, regulatory scrutiny could slow down the process. The U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has requested additional information, a move that suggests it is closely examining whether the merger could harm competition. Historically, three-quarters of deals facing such a request have been either abandoned or restructured.

Last month, Wren and Krakowsky met with agency search consultants in New York to reassure clients about the benefits of the merger. While some attendees raised concerns over whether the deal would go through, both CEOs expressed confidence in securing approval and finalising the acquisition as planned.


Tags
First Published on Mar 19, 2025 9:54 AM

More from Storyboard18

Brand Marketing

Brands celebrate Sunita Williams' heroic return with witty and heartfelt tributes

Brands celebrate Sunita Williams' heroic return with witty and heartfelt tributes

Brand Marketing

Delhi HC proclaims 'TAJ' as a well-known trademark

Delhi HC proclaims 'TAJ' as a well-known trademark

Brand Marketing

Avenue Supermarts injects Rs 175 Crore into DMart Ready to boost online growth

Avenue Supermarts injects Rs 175 Crore into DMart Ready to boost online growth

Brand Marketing

Urban Company rebrands 'Insta Maids' to 'Insta Help' amid backlash

Urban Company rebrands 'Insta Maids' to 'Insta Help' amid backlash

Brand Marketing

Morgan Stanley to cut 2,000 jobs in first major workforce reduction under CEO Ted Pick

Morgan Stanley to cut 2,000 jobs in first major workforce reduction under CEO Ted Pick

How it Works

Apple loses bid to escape German antitrust oversight

Apple loses bid to escape German antitrust oversight

Brand Marketing

Two key senior executives quit Hero MotoCorp

Two key senior executives quit Hero MotoCorp