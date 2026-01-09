The Sleep Company appoints former Eternal executive Hemal Jain as CFO

Direct-to-consumer mattress and sleep solutions brand The Sleep Company has named Hemal Jain as its new chief financial officer, strengthening its leadership team as the company scales its operations.

The appointment was announced by the Mumbai-based startup in a post on LinkedIn on Thursday. Jain brings more than 20 years of experience spanning FMCG, food technology, quick commerce, B2B businesses and early-stage startups.

In its announcement, The Sleep Company said Jain has worked closely with founders and senior leadership teams across multiple organisations, leading finance functions through periods of aggressive expansion and steering companies toward more sustainable financial models.

Before joining The Sleep Company, Jain was part of Eternal’s leadership team, where he held a senior finance role. He is also well known for his stint at Zomato, where he served as chief financial officer of Hyperpure and global head of finance before stepping down in 2023. Earlier in his career, Jain worked with Hindustan Unilever Limited, gaining experience in large-scale FMCG operations.

Jain’s appointment comes as The Sleep Company reports strong top-line growth. Regulatory filings show that the startup recorded operating revenue of Rs 499 crore in FY25, marking a 60 percent year-on-year increase. Despite the growth, the company remained in the red during the fiscal year, though losses narrowed compared to the previous year.

Founded by Harshil Salvi and Priyanka Salot, The Sleep Company operates in the D2C segment, offering products such as mattresses, pillows, cushions, bedding and ergonomic office chairs. The brand sells through its own website as well as major e-commerce marketplaces including Amazon and Flipkart.

With Jain taking charge of the finance function, the company is expected to focus on strengthening financial discipline while sustaining its expansion across product categories and channels.

