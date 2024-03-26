playR teams up with Kolkata Knight Riders as global merchandise partner

playR has announced that they have associated with Kolkata Knight Riders as the team’s Global Merchandise Partner starting with the 2024 season.

This partnership will enable Kolkata Knight Riders to create a vast range of fan merchandise for their supporters worldwide. The merchandise range will include Jersey and Apparel, Cricket Equipment, Fitness and Accessories apart from lifestyle products for fans to show their loyalty to the team.

Binda Dey, Chief Marketing Officer, Knight Riders Group stated, "In line with our continued commitment to KKR fans, we are thrilled to announce our partnership with playR as the Global Merchandise Partner for the Kolkata Knight Riders in the upcoming T20 Tournament. This collaboration opens up exciting opportunities for us to engage with our fans worldwide and offer them an extensive range of merchandise to showcase their support for their favourite team. With playR's and our shared vision for enhancing fan experience, we are confident that this partnership will further elevate the fandom around Kolkata Knight Riders on a global scale."