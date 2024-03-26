comScore            

      Brand Marketing

      playR teams up with Kolkata Knight Riders as global merchandise partner

      The merchandise range will include Jersey and Apparel, Cricket Equipment, Fitness and Accessories apart from lifestyle products for fans to show their loyalty to the team.

      By  Storyboard18Mar 26, 2024 5:41 PM
      playR teams up with Kolkata Knight Riders as global merchandise partner
      This partnership will enable Kolkata Knight Riders to create a vast range of fan merchandise for their supporters worldwide. (Image source: Moneycontrol)

      playR has announced that they have associated with Kolkata Knight Riders as the team’s Global Merchandise Partner starting with the 2024 season.

      This partnership will enable Kolkata Knight Riders to create a vast range of fan merchandise for their supporters worldwide. The merchandise range will include Jersey and Apparel, Cricket Equipment, Fitness and Accessories apart from lifestyle products for fans to show their loyalty to the team.

      Binda Dey, Chief Marketing Officer, Knight Riders Group stated, "In line with our continued commitment to KKR fans, we are thrilled to announce our partnership with playR as the Global Merchandise Partner for the Kolkata Knight Riders in the upcoming T20 Tournament. This collaboration opens up exciting opportunities for us to engage with our fans worldwide and offer them an extensive range of merchandise to showcase their support for their favourite team. With playR's and our shared vision for enhancing fan experience, we are confident that this partnership will further elevate the fandom around Kolkata Knight Riders on a global scale."

      Ravi Kukreja Co-Founder, Director - playR, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, saying, “We are thrilled to be partnering with Kolkata Knight Riders for the 2024 season and onwards. This partnership will allow us to create a unique range of merchandise for KKR fans around the world. We look forward to working with the team and helping them further strengthen and cater to their already strong fan base.”


      Tags
      First Published on Mar 26, 2024 5:15 PM

      More from Storyboard18

      Brand Marketing

      Moneycontrol continues its winning streak, beats ET comprehensively across metrics

      Moneycontrol continues its winning streak, beats ET comprehensively across metrics

      Brand Marketing

      Volkswagen planning to expand to tier II and III cities

      Volkswagen planning to expand to tier II and III cities

      Brand Marketing

      Noise rolls out Noise Premier League's (NPL) second season

      Noise rolls out Noise Premier League's (NPL) second season

      Brand Marketing

      69 percent Gen Z globally express desire to challenge conventional dating norms: Report

      69 percent Gen Z globally express desire to challenge conventional dating norms: Report

      Brand Marketing

      Amul goes to America: GCMMF to introduce Amul fresh milk in the US

      Amul goes to America: GCMMF to introduce Amul fresh milk in the US

      Brand Marketing

      Timex becomes official timekeeper for Punjab Kings in Tata IPL 2024

      Timex becomes official timekeeper for Punjab Kings in Tata IPL 2024

      Brand Marketing

      Meesho set to raise $300 million from investors including Tiger Global and SoftBank

      Meesho set to raise $300 million from investors including Tiger Global and SoftBank