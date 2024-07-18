Plum launches Perks, onboards over 50 brands on insurtech platform

Insurtech platform Plum has launched comprehensive healthcare and wellness benefits for employees called "Plum Perks". It comprises more than 50 health and wellness brands such as The Whole Truth, Good Bug, Cosmix, Nua Health, Pee Safe, Cloudnine, Supertails, Heads up for Tails, The Sleep Company, Toothsi, HealthifyMe, PharmaEasy, Orange Health, Khayaal, Clove Dental, Lenskart, Tata 1mg and more.

The insurtech firm said that the users can gain access to discounts and free subscriptions from top brands.

“Plum Perks is a combination of what customers want and savings amounting to Rs 30,000 (annually at an average for a user) in terms of discounts that they can avail. The benefits have been highly curated based on our own behavioural research and consumer consumption patterns. Plum has hence narrowed down our offerings into five categories: Food and nutrition, self-care, health, fitness and active living and family care,” said Saurabh Arora, CTO and Head of Healthcare at Plum.

Founded in 2019, Plum offers employee wellness solutions and business insurance solutions to more than 3,500 firms.

"With access to the best doctors, thorough assessments, and invaluable information through curated content and expert-led webinars, Plum is dedicated to supporting our users' health and wellness journey," said Jayanth Ganapathy - VP Healthcare at Plum.