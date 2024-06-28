SBI General Insurance appoints Naveen Chandra Jha as MD and CEO

SBI General Insurance Company has announced the appointment of Naveen Chandra Jha as its new managing director and chief executive officer. He was nominated by the parent company, State Bank of India, for the position. He succeeds Shri Kishore Kumar Poludasu.

At SBI General Insurance, Jha's emphasis is on overall business strategy, operations, budgeting, and strategic growth.

Jha has been associated with State Bank of India since 1994 and has held several key positions during his tenure. Prior to his current role at SBI General Insurance, Jha, Deputy Managing Director, State Bank of India, served as the Chief General Manager of Amaravati Circle, Andhra Pradesh.

He brings over three decades of extensive experience in the banking industry. Throughout his career, he has held various roles, including Branch Management, Credit and Risk Management with a focus on SME Credit, HR & Administration, and Retail Banking. He has excelled in numerous crucial roles such as Regional Manager, Deputy General Manager (CDS), Deputy General Manager (Cadre Management), General Manager of Network, and Chief General Manager of the Circle.