Bharti AXA Life Insurance onboards 1000 new employees, 40% being women

In an initiative to diversify its workforce composition, Bharti AXA Life Insurance has strengthened its distribution network with 1,000 new hires of which 40% are women. The move is part of the company's broader effort to promote financial inclusion while enhancing gender diversity and empowering women within the insurance sector.

Bharti AXA Life, Nitin Mehta - Chief Distribution Officer - Partnership Distribution and Head Marketing said, “As part of its goal of ‘Insurance for all by 2047’, the industry is moving towards taking a proactive stance by implementing strategic recruitment initiatives that attract and retain talented women. In collaboration with this, we have recruited 1000 front-line sales personnel across channels in the last quarter, and look forward to further expanding and reaching the masses.”