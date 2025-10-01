PVR INOX confirms U.S. film import tariff does not impact operations in India

ADVERTISEMENT
PVR INOX has taken note of the recent announcement regarding a 100% tariff on films being imported into the United States. The company confirms that this development does not impact its operations or business strategy in any manner.
PVR INOX operates a wide network of theatres across the country, providing audiences with access to the best of Indian and international cinema. Except for one multiplex in Colombo, Sri Lanka, all operations are India-based. The announced U.S. tariffs are applicable only to films entering the American market and therefore have no bearing on PVR INOX’s exhibition business in India or Colombo.
Kamal Gianchandani, Chief Business Planning & Strategy, PVR INOX Ltd., said, “The announced tariffs are applicable only to films being imported into the U.S. market, and therefore have no bearing on our exhibition business in India or Colombo. PVR INOX remains focused on delivering a world-class movie-going experience for our patrons and supporting the growth of the Indian film industry.”
PVR INOX continues to invest in theatre technology, infrastructure and service quality to enhance audience experiences. The company remains committed to promoting Indian cinema and ensuring that films, whether commercial blockbusters or independent productions, reach audiences in the best possible environment.
This development does not change PVR INOX’s strategic vision or its focus on providing high-quality entertainment experiences across its network of theatres. The company will continue to showcase a diverse range of Indian and international films while supporting the growth of the local film industry.
