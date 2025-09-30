Trump’s 100% movie tariff: Bollywood to cut Ad spends in US market as distribution costs to surge

President Donald Trump’s announcement of a 100% tariff on all foreign-made movies has sent Bollywood’s marketers and producers back to the drawing board. With distribution costs in the US expected to double overnight, Indian film companies are preparing to cut down on expensive ad spends in diaspora-heavy American cities. Industry insiders say the focus will shift from lavish billboards and TV campaigns to leaner, digital-first strategies aimed at keeping audiences engaged without burning cash.

The United States remains one of its most visible, largest overseas territory for Indian cinema. Bollywood and South Indian blockbusters rely heavily on the diaspora audience there, which contributes an estimated 5–7% of overall revenues for Indian films, and nearly 20% when combined with all overseas markets.

A sudden disruption to this stream, industry experts warn, could destabilise theatrical earnings, satellite deals and even digital rights negotiations.

Shibashish Sarkar, President of the Producers Guild of India, said the policy appears to be aimed at protecting Hollywood jobs and investment rather than directly targeting Indian cinema. “So far, Donald Trump has only declared this on Truth Social. No executive order has been given. He is broadly focused on getting Hollywood productions that have gone out of the US. But if he does pass an order that any production outside of the US cannot come to the US, there will be an impact on Indian film industry,” Sarkar explained.

For Hindi and South Indian films, the blow could be severe. “We will end up getting half of what we used to get. An option is to pass the tariff to the consumer by raising ticket price, or the cost will be absorbed by the producer.”

The stakes are evident. Recent blockbusters like Coolie grossed $6.2 million in just five days in North America. But with a 100% tariff, distribution costs would effectively double, forcing higher ticket prices, fewer screens, or skipped releases altogether for mid-budget films.

Producers are already discussing alternative strategies. Abhishek Jain, producer at Cineman Productions, said the industry must brace for structural changes. “The tariff raises entry costs significantly, so partnerships with local distributors, revenue-sharing models, and alternate release strategies — like OTT-first or hybrid releases — will become critical,” Jain noted.

He added that while marketing spends for the US diaspora may not be cut drastically, they would likely shift towards leaner, digital-first campaigns led by influencers and community groups. “It’s about smarter spending, not necessarily lower spending.”

The tariff could also give unexpected momentum to re-releases and classic films. Jain pointed out that catalogues and festival screenings may gain traction since tariffs primarily hit new imports. Nostalgia-driven consumption among the diaspora may help sustain cultural ties without the heavy costs of fresh releases.

Film trade analyst and critic Fenil Seta, however, underlined the gravity of the situation. “When we speak of a 100% tariff, releasing films might just become unaffordable for Indian producers. Any movie will have to earn exponentially, make inevitable profit to be able to release or distribute a film,” he argued. “Hollywood films themselves earn 40-50% out of North America. In this case, not just India but several other countries will suffer. If film distribution costs go up, so will the marketing spends. It will become an expensive affair to promote films in the traditional sense. Social media may be a viable option that remains.”

At present, Trump’s announcement remains a declaration rather than an enforceable order. Yet the uncertainty has already rattled industry leaders, who see India’s cultural exports facing a new layer of protectionism in the US market. The coming weeks may determine whether diplomacy or adaptation becomes the film industry’s main response.