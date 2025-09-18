India, US in ‘advanced talks’ to iron out tariff issues: Piyush Goyal

ADVERTISEMENT
Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal on September 17 said that India and the United States are in advanced discussions to resolve tariff-related concerns, emphasising that the matter should not be viewed as a confrontation.
Speaking at the BJP office in Mumbai, Goyal described the issue as “a situation, not a battle,” noting that both sides have been engaged in dialogue for months. He highlighted that a US delegation held day-long consultations in New Delhi on Tuesday as part of the effort to bridge differences.
“India and the US are friendly nations, so are our leaders. All issues will be resolved in the times ahead,” Goyal said, according to a CNBCTV-18 report.
He also underlined the cordial relationship between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump, pointing out that the American leader had extended birthday wishes to Modi. Such personal gestures, Goyal added, underscore the strength of the bilateral partnership.