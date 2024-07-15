            

      Raymond among India’s top 10 strongest brands: Brand Finance

      The report highlights Raymond’s growth among India Inc with 12 percent increase in brand value, reaching USD 305 million.

      By  Storyboard18Jul 15, 2024 1:14 PM
      Raymond among India’s top 10 strongest brands: Brand Finance
      Raymond is a household name in India which encompasses the tagline of “The Complete Man”, their unique tune (sonic identity) and the fact that hardly any wedding happens in India without Raymond featuring in it, stated the report.

      Raymond has entered the league of the top 10 strongest brands in India securing a Brand Strength Index (BSI) rating of AAA-, as per the latest Brand Finance report.

      The report highlights Raymond’s growth among in India Inc with 12 percent increase in brand value, reaching USD 305 million.

      Gautam Hari Singhania, chairman and managing director of Raymond Limited, said, “We are immensely proud to be recognised among the top brands in India. This is a testament to Raymond’s enduring legacy, innovative business strategies, and unwavering commitment to quality and customer satisfaction. This recognition reinforces our commitment to maintaining our leadership position in the industry. The dedication of our team, trust of our customer, and the strength of our brand overall, are core to our growth journey.”

      Raymond is a household name in India which encompasses the tagline of “The Complete Man”, their unique tune (sonic identity) and the fact that hardly any wedding happens in India without Raymond featuring in it, stated the report.


      Tags
      First Published on Jul 15, 2024 1:10 PM

      More from Storyboard18

      How it Works

      GenS' Meenakshi Menon tackles ageism with an app for seniors

      GenS' Meenakshi Menon tackles ageism with an app for seniors

      Brand Marketing

      Meghalaya's Bah Paul on carving space for the state's OTT platform Hello Meghalaya amidst streaming giants

      Meghalaya's Bah Paul on carving space for the state's OTT platform Hello Meghalaya amidst streaming giants

      Brand Marketing

      GCPL looks at gaming and esports IPs for advertising opportunities: EXCLUSIVE

      GCPL looks at gaming and esports IPs for advertising opportunities: EXCLUSIVE

      Brand Marketing

      Paris Olympics 2024: Airbnb sees 30% surge in bookings from Indian tourists

      Paris Olympics 2024: Airbnb sees 30% surge in bookings from Indian tourists

      Brand Marketing

      Paris Olympics 2024: Brand deals surge by 2000% between Rio 2016 Olympics and the Paris games

      Paris Olympics 2024: Brand deals surge by 2000% between Rio 2016 Olympics and the Paris games

      Brand Marketing

      PepsiCo CEO Ramon Laguarta: India is a big growth space for us, investing in the brands

      PepsiCo CEO Ramon Laguarta: India is a big growth space for us, investing in the brands

      Brand Marketing

      BMW Group posts strong growth in fully-electric vehicles in first half of 2024

      BMW Group posts strong growth in fully-electric vehicles in first half of 2024