Raymond among India’s top 10 strongest brands: Brand Finance

Raymond has entered the league of the top 10 strongest brands in India securing a Brand Strength Index (BSI) rating of AAA-, as per the latest Brand Finance report.

The report highlights Raymond’s growth among in India Inc with 12 percent increase in brand value, reaching USD 305 million.

Gautam Hari Singhania, chairman and managing director of Raymond Limited, said, “We are immensely proud to be recognised among the top brands in India. This is a testament to Raymond’s enduring legacy, innovative business strategies, and unwavering commitment to quality and customer satisfaction. This recognition reinforces our commitment to maintaining our leadership position in the industry. The dedication of our team, trust of our customer, and the strength of our brand overall, are core to our growth journey.”