Reddit celebrates Diwali with community awards and avatars

Reddit is adding festive flair to conversations across the platform for a limited time. In the spirit of the season, users can now explore Diwali-themed awards and avatars. From glowing diyas and vibrant rangoli to ladoos and sparklers, these festive touches bring the joy of Diwali to every interaction, bringing the communities closer together.

Redditors can personalise their virtual identities with new Diwali-inspired avatars featuring unique hairstyles, outfits, and accessories that capture the essence of the festival. Whether it’s sharing festive greetings or starting a conversation, these updates are ensuring that every moment is infused with the magic of Diwali.

As an extra festive treat, Redditors can also showcase their customised avatars, and the top 3 most-upvoted avatars by the end of November will win three months of Reddit Premium for free.

Reddit has entered Indian social media market with registration of two new companies in Mumbai in July. The registration of entities is part of the Indian legal framework that mandates the social media platforms to have a physical contact address in the country, as per the Financial Express report.

Reddit Community Network India and Reddit Technologies India are the two companies that Reddit registered. According to Indian laws, social media intermediaries must have a physical contact address in the country and appoint resident compliance and grievance officers.

Recently, in February this year, Reddit made its initial public offering (IPO) public in the US. Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, who is also the third largest shareholder of the company and holds 9.2 per cent of voting power ahead of Reddit’s IPO.