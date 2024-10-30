Route Mobile wraps up Route Amplify 2.0 with powerful discussions on AI, Security, and the Future of Digital Communication

Route Amplify 2.0, presented by Route Mobile Limited in collaboration with CNBC-TV18, recently wrapped up in a captivating conclave on 27 September 2024, leaving the audience buzzing with ideas about the future of digital communication and AI security. This event brought together some of the world’s sharpest minds in the industry, and the discussions that unfolded were nothing short of transformative. Attendees were treated to visionary insights, cutting-edge innovations, and dynamic debates, proving that Route Amplify is where the future of communication truly comes alive!

The event kicked off with Milind Pathak, EVP of Product and Marketing at Route Mobile, setting the stage for an evening of bold ideas and forward-thinking discussions. His keynote urged everyone to embrace innovation and challenge the status quo in communications and commerce. With Route Amplify 2.0, it was clear: The future is now!

Fireside chat session with Rajdip Gupta, MD & Group CEO of Route Mobile, took the excitement up a notch, unveiling the company’s new strategic direction following its game-changing partnership with Proximus Group. This move, combined with integrations with Telesign, is set to revolutionize secure customer engagement on a global scale. "Our vision is clear: to become a global leader in digital communications, and we're making it happen," said Gupta, making it clear that Route Mobile’s ambitions are sky-high.

Keynote sessions by heavyweight partners, Arzan Singpurwalla, Partnerships Lead at WhatsApp for Business, Meta, Dr. Bishwajit Mohapatra, CIO Advisory India and South Asia at Amazon Web Services, and Abhinav Jha, Head of Strategic Partnerships at Google highlighted emerging trends in Conversational Engagement, leveraging Gen-AI to improve Customer Experiences, and creating safer Brand Experiences respectively.

Rashesh Shah, Chairman, Edelweiss Group enriched the event as he shared his thoughts on how communication is transforming in the digital age, he said, “AI is transforming communication and customer experience by not only responding to queries but anticipating customer needs, with the real challenge being effective implementation while adhering to governance norms.”

Another highlight of the event was an engaging panel discussion with industry leaders like Anjani Rathor, Chief Digital Officer at HDFC Bank; Kiran Komatla, Group CTO at Restaurant Brand Asia; Vivek Srivastava, Managing Director of Customer Transformation at PWC India; and Tushar Agnihotri, Executive Vice President, India and APAC, at Route Mobile. They delved deep into the ‘Rapidly Evolving Landscape of Customer Engagement’, leaving the audience eager for more insights.

But the excitement didn’t stop there. Sports icon Saina Nehwal, Padma Bhushan & Khel Ratna awardee, inspired everyone with her powerful story of resilience, determination, and overcoming challenges.

As the evening continued, yet another insightful panel took the stage, this time focusing on ‘the role of generative AI in reshaping customer experiences’, The discussion was packed with visionary strategies from leaders like Sanjay Tiwari, Head- Operations, Customer Experience & Reinsurance Strategy, HDFC Life; Vivette D’Cruz, Partner Customer Strategy and Design, Deloitte; Emily Ong, Customer and Loyalty Product Leader (Middle East), Landmark Group; Vijay Kannan, Head Business Transformation & Digital, Godrej Consumer Products Limited and Sammy Mamdani, Executive Vice President, Global Operations, Route Mobile, giving the audience a glimpse into how businesses are harnessing AI to elevate customer engagement to unprecedented heights.

Sumiit Zawar, VP of Marketing at Route Mobile, presented real-world Customer Success Stories from partner brands that elevated the event, highlighting innovations such as Billeasy’s revolutionary WhatsApp Metro eTicketing project, Entri App’s achievements of taking education & career to millions using OCEAN, Sapphire Foods India Limited’s increased footfalls with WhatsApp & VoicEX, and Paisabazaar’s RCS-driven customer acquisition strategy, demonstrating how advanced digital solutions from Route Mobile are helping them drive tangible business results.